HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances.

According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant.

Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances.

Schedule III controlled substances are defined as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Czachorowski has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and instruments of crime.

Czachorowski enlisted in the PSP in November 2014 and is a member of the 141st cadet class. He is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal charges against him. He was released on $7,500 unsecured bail. Czachorowski has his preliminary hearing on May 17.