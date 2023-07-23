(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has reached a historic low according to the June employment report from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment report from May to June 2023 on Friday, July 21.

According to the report, PA’s unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percent to 3.8%. This the lowest rate on record dating back to 1976.

The report also said PA’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — decreased by 4,000 people with resident employment increasing by 10,000 and unemployment fell by 13,000 people.

The total number of non-farm jobs also set a record for a sixth consecutive month after an increase of 7,300 jobs, for a grand total of 6,131,900 jobs in June which included job increases in 11 industry super sectors.

Total non-farm jobs have gone up by 154,600 since the start of the year with education and health services having the largest volume gain at 49,400 over the year among super sectors.

Professional and business services saw the largest increase in jobs with 2,800 added, a record high level.

L&I’s July 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August, 18. More information on L&I and PA employment on the L&I website here.