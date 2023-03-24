Pennsylvania’s new unemployment numbers are a good news, bad news situation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry issued its report for the month of February, with unemployment in Pennsylvania at 4.4%. That’s up by one-tenth of one percent compared to last month, and the same as one year ago.

The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point from January to 3.6.

As of January 2023, Pennsylvania has recovered more than 100% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 8,000 over the month due to increases in both employment and unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs hit a new record high in February, up 5,600 over the month to a new record high of 6,094,400.

Jobs increased from January in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in leisure & hospitality (+3,000). Trade, transportation & utilities jobs remained at a record high level.

More information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov.