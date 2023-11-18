(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– On Friday the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released their preliminary employment situation report for October of this year.

According to that report, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate didn’t change over the course of October, remaining at a record low of 3.4 percent and was one percent lower than October of 2022 which was 4.4 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate did go up over the month of October one tenth of a percent to 3.9 percent.

The civilian workforce, or estimated number of residents working or looking work, also increased in October by 2,000 with resident employment and resident unemployment increasing by 1,000 each.

Total nonfarm jobs however did decrease by 4,700 during October to 6,168,100 jobs which is 129,000 more than the start of the year with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors.

Six of 11 industry supersectors increased during October with education and health services seeing the largest bump with a record high of 2,300 jobs added and 48,100 over the course of the year, the largest across all sectors. A full breakdown of figures can be viewed below.

For more information on L&I and PA unemployment, check out the L&I website here.