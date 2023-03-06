WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Legislation has been introduced by PA’s congressman John Joyce, M.D., to combat foreign influence on America’s high-speed internet infrastructure.

Joyce introduced H.R.1354 and it would create a study organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to investigate to what extent technology from companies like Huawei and ZTE, which the Chinese Communist Party controls, is a part of our telecommunications network.

“As we continue to expand broadband internet into rural communities, we need to ensure that we keep our national security in mind,” said Congressman Joyce.

Joycee continued by stating that fighting to protect America’s communications networks from “bad actors” – like the Chinese Communist Party – must be at the forefront of their work.

In addition, H.R.1354 would further require the DOC to provide an update to Congress on the resources necessary to fully source our broadband infrastructure from allies and domestically – thereby making it more difficult for foreign adversaries to interfere in the American telecommunications network.

As advancements in spectrum and broadband technologies continue to grow, Joyce said it’s critical that American manufacturers remain a global leader in inventing, building, and deploying high-speed and reliable devices to facilitate internet access.

You can read the full text of Congressman Joyce’s legislation here.