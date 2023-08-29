Governor Shapiro Announces New Partnership with Google, PASSHE to Train and Expand Commonwealth’s Workforce for High-Growth Jobs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) and Google have entered into a new partnership to help Pennsylvania students and the public earn a Google Career Certificate.

Governor Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday the new public-private partnership will enable PASSHE students to earn a Google Career Certificate during their regular undergraduate program.

The program offers skills training in the fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing & e-commerce, business intelligence, IT support, project management and user experience (UX) design; no experience required.

Participating PASSHE universities in the initial phase are Commonwealth, East Stroudsburg, Indiana, Kutztown, PennWest, Millersville, Shippensburg and Slippery Rock.

PASSHE universities can also offer credentials to the public, through non-credit courses and workshops.

Pennsylvania residents who are not enrolled at a PASSHE university can also access

the certificates at nonprofit organizations throughout the state, including the YWCA,

Family Promise, Raices Cyber Org, and more.

Watch the full news conference below:

“It’s time for a blueprint for higher education focused on competitiveness and workforce

development, one that is grounded in access and affordability,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

“Today, PASSHE has given us a clear example of what that can look like in practice, by

connecting classroom learning to job-ready skills development so our students get the

best of both worlds.”

The program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies — including Pennsylvania-based companies SAP, Expedient, the Project Management Institute, CMI Media Group, and Google — that hire talent trained in the certificate fields.

Over 200,000 people have graduated from the program in the U.S., with 75% reporting a positive career impact, such as a new job, higher pay, or a promotion, within six months of completion.

Visit grow.google/certificates or the PASSHE website for more information about Google’s Career Certificates program.