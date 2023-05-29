(WHTM) — A.S.K. Foods of Palmyra, Pennsylvania is voluntarily recalling select 30-ounce containers of Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The FDA has said that people who have a severe sensitivity or allergy to milk may have a life-threatening reaction if they consume the product.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad was packaged in a plastic container where the top lid label indicates Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad and the container side label indicates Macaroni Salad.

The recalled product has a code on the lid that states “3515-2” and “USE BY 06/1/23.”

The recalled pasta salad is packaged in a container with an ingredient statement intended for Macaroni Salad. The ingredient statement for Macaroni Salad does not declare milk, which is an allergen that is in the Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad.

Customers who purchased the product should return it to the store for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.