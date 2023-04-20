SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock ‘n’ Roll superstars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will be performing at Shippensburg University this summer.

The duo will be playing at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University on July 26 on their Funtastic 2023 Tour.

Benatar is known for her rock hits such as “Love is a Battlefield”, “Promises in the Dark,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell is for Children”.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

Together Benatar and Giraldo have created 19 Top 40 hits and have sold over 36 million records worldwide. Recently in 2022, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.