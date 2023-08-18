(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Penelec announced Friday they will be installing new equipment on power lines in several areas across Pennsylvania to reduce the frequency, duration and scope of power outages.

According to a release, Penelec is set to instal 350 automated “TripSaver” devices which act similar to a circuit breaker in a home that also automatically re-energize a power line within seconds to keep power safely flowing.

When TripSavers detect a serious issue such as a fallen tree on a powerline, smart technology pinpoints the location of the outage and isolates the area to limit the number of customers affected and help personnel understand the cause of the outage.

“TripSavers can allow us to automatically restore service to customers rather than send a truck and crew to investigate the issue, which is especially useful in remote areas of Penelec’s vast service territory,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations.

The following in Pennsylvania areas are set to have TripSavers installed — Albion, Altoona, Bedford, Bradford, Corry, Dubois, Ebensburg, Erie, Indiana, Johnstown, Lewistown, Mansfield, Meadville, Montrose, Oil City, Phillipsburg, Shippensburg, Towanda and Warren.

Locations for TripSavers were chosen by studying outage information which typically included distribution lines with large customer counts in tree-filled areas and will replace some older equipment in areas they’re installed in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The plan to install the new TripSavers comes as part of Penelec’s five year program to install 2,000 of these devices across its service area which includes 585,000 customers across 17,600 miles.