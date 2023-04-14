Correction: Penelec has updated its data from the recent severe storms, and issued a correction that 287,703 feet of power lines were replaced.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Recent severe weather kept Penelec crews busy fixing up power outages across the commonwealth.

Penelec crews worked to restore power after severe storms moved through service areas on March 25 and April 1, prompting a challenging mix of circumstances for crews to work through.

Across Pennsylvania, crews replaced approximately:

287,703 feet of power lines

700 utility poles

1,042 crossarms

412 transformers

In a widespread outage event, their goal is always to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, Penelec stated in a release. They also remind customers that severe storms have the potential to cause outages.

To help, you can sign up for outage alerts and text messaging to stay up to date during any future power outages.