UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday afternoon, Elon Musk announced that Penn State Graduate Linda Yaccarino has been named the new CEO of Twitter.

In a tweet Musk said

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.” Elon Musk on Twitter

Yaccarino graduated from Penn State in 1985 with a degree in Liberal Arts, telecommunications and has worked for NBCUniversal since 2011 as she rebuilt its advertising business.

During her time at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino managed over $12 billion in revenue annually while connecting to brands that are seen by hundreds of millions of viewers.

According to Musk, Yaccarino will focus primarily on the business operations at Twitter while he continues to focus on product design and new technology. Yaccarino is expected to take over in approximately six weeks.

Yaccarino’s LinkedIn states she previously served as chairman at NBCUniversal and a board director. Before she joined NBCUniversal she served in multiple roles over her nearly two decades at Turner Broadcasting System.