ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s hockey beat Michigan Tech 8-0 in the Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament on Friday.

Tyler Paquette and the three-seeded Nittany Lions opened up the scoring two minutes into the first period. Penn State scored three goals in the second, and four in the third for the largest shutout in NCAA Hockey Tournament history.

Penn State’s Ryan Kirwan, left, celebrates with Chase McLane after Penn State scored against Michigan Tech during an NCAA men’s college hockey tournament game Friday, March 24, 2023, in Allentown, Penn. Penn State won 8-0. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State’s Tyler Paquette scores against Michigan Tech during an NCAA men’s college hockey tournament game Friday, March 24, 2023, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Michigan Tech’s Tyrone Bronte (5) and Logan Ganie (14) collide with Penn State’s Ashton Calder while chasing the puck during an NCAA men’s college hockey tournament game Friday, March 24, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State players celebrate a goal against Michigan Tech during an NCAA men’s college hockey tournament game Friday, March 24, 2023, in Allentown, Penn. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State’s Dylan Gratton (25) smiles while celebrating with fellow players after a Penn State goal against Michigan Tech during an NCAA men’s college hockey tournament game Friday, March 24, 2023, in Allentown, Penn. Penn State won 8-0. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State’s Carter Schade skates after the puck while facing Michigan Tech during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Allentown, Penn. Penn State won 8-0. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State’s Paul DeNaples (3) gets upended while chasing after the puck while facing Michigan Tech during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Allentown, Penn. Penn State won 8-0. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State’s Carter Schade checks Michigan Tech’s Logan Ganie into the boards during an NCAA men’s college hockey tournament game Friday, March 24, 2023, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State’s Ture Linden (20) chases the puck while being defended by Michigan Tech’s Brett Thorne during an NCAA men’s college hockey tournament game Friday, March 24, 2023 in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Junior goaltender Liam Souliere had 24 saves in route to his third shutout of the season.

The win was the 22nd of the year for Penn State, which ties a program record.

The Nittany Lions will play Michigan on Sunday in the Regional Final. Penn State is 1-3 on the season against the Wolverines.