UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State scored the second most points in program history in their 119-43 win over inter state foe Saint Francis. The Nittany Lions received a balanced scoring attack with six players in double digits.

Penn State was without leading scorer Makenna Marisa, but that didn’t stop the Lady Lions offense. Leilani Kapinus led all scorers with a career high 25 points while freshmen Moriah Murray had 18 points with five assists and zero turnovers in 30 minutes off the bench.

“We’ve been telling Mariah, I think, for the last couple of weeks that she needs the ball in her hands more,” said head coach Carolyn Kieger. “Obviously, her assist to turnover ratio tonight, 5 to zero. But on the season it is ridiculous, especially for a freshman. She has amazing court awareness. She does a great job facilitating and finding.”

With the expanded role in Marisa’s absence, Kieger says you will see Murray out there on the court more and has seen her get better with each passing game.

Obviously, she’s a elite level scorer, but you’re starting to see her IQ. You’re starting to see her think one pass ahead,” Kieger said. “And I think she did a phenomenal job tonight, finding the point guard position and finding opportunities to get her teammates involved.”

With the win Penn State snapped their two game losing streak and will hope to carry the momentum into their next contest which will be an 11:30 am tipoff at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday against Central Connecticut State.