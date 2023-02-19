This is the second straight year the THON fundraising record has been broken.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — THON 2023 is in the books and destroyed last year’s record raising $15,006,132.46.

For the second straight year, the THON fundraising record has been broken. The 15,006,132.46 will go towards Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital to help fight childhood cancer. In 2022, THON raised $13,756,374.50.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. More than 700 students filled the Bryce Jordan at 6 p.m. on Friday and remained standing until 4 p.m. Sunday. The 46-hour marathon celebration had live music, dance performances, motivational speakers and appearances from families impacted by childhood cancer.

Since 1977, when Four Diamonds became the sole beneficiary, THON has raised over $200 million for childhood cancer patients and their families.

This is the second year that THON is back in person. In 2021, the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about THON Weekend can be found on THON.org or on the Penn State University website.