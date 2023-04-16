(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Health (DOH) teamed up this week to raise awareness and highlight the critical role organ donors have.

With April being national Donate Life Month, the two departments were also joined by the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) to remind driver’s license and identification card holder can save lives and help others by registering as an organ donor.

“Potential donors considering adding the organ donor designation to their driver’s license or identification card do not have to wait for their renewal notices to take action,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers. “Making the decision today to become an organ donor can potentially lead to saving a life.”

According to the release from PennDOT, nearly half of all current driver’s license and identification card holders are registered as organ donors, totaling nearly five million people.

Those that aren’t registered as organ donors can do so, completely free, by visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles website and clicking the “Become an organ donor in 30 seconds” icon.

Once registered, donors will receive a card in the mail that they must carry to confirm their status as an organ donor until receiving a new license or ID card with the designation.

To learn more on organ and tissue donation or become a donor, check out the websites for CORE, Donate Life PA or Gift of Life Donor Program websites.