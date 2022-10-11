It’s that time of the year again for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as they prepare for the coming winter.

PennDOT is responsible for roughly 96,000 snow lane miles across the state, which they plan on treating with over 636,000 tons of salt.

They added that motorists should prepare for potential wintery weather by having needed supplies in their cars. This includes food, water, blankets, extra clothing, phone chargers and other winter items.

“Most importantly, if you encounter snow and ice-covered roads, please slow down, increase your following distance, and avoid distractions. While clearing snow and making our roads drivable as soon as possible after a winter storm is a top concern, safety will always be our top priority,” said Mike Keiser, acting deputy secretary for highway administration.

PennDOT said that motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 miles of roadway throughout the winter by visiting their free service on their website.