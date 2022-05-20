Friday is Bike to Work Day in Pennsylvania, and to mark the day, PennDOT held an event to highlight improvements and opportunities for cyclists in Pennsylvania.

With rising gas prices, other cheaper forms of transportation are becoming increasingly popular, including biking.

PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation highlighted the various modes of transportation PennDOT provides to Pennsylvania residents, and how PennDOT is working to improve transportation through the development of multimodal facilities.

“We don’t view pedestrian facilities and bicycle facilities independent of the other modes. To get maximum abilities and usage of those modes, we believe in truly incorporating all of them together into one multimodal facility,” said Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation, Jennie Louwerse, PennDOT.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is expanding these transportation alternatives by providing funding for another 56 multimodal projects throughout the commonwealth.