PennDOT is honoring the 90 workers who have been killed in the line of duty since 1970.

On display at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center in North East are 70 crosses with construction hats and work zone vests.

They hope this will serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down in work zones.

“They should not have to go to work and fear that they might not be able to make it back to their families at night. So imagine that that’s your friend or family members that are in those work zones, and treat it like that, and maybe we’ll see some safer driving behavior,” said Saxon Daugherty, PennDOT.

He added drivers need to eliminate road distractions, including putting your cell phone down, following speed limits and paying attention to the roadway.