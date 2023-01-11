(WJET/WFXB/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has issued a reminder to all high school students of their upcoming Innovations Challenge.

2023 marks the sixth annual year that PennDOT has issued the challenge to students, with this year’s focussed on the development of ideas to help address the shortage of commercial truck parking along major interstate corridors in Pennsylvania. Trucks parking on highway shoulders and ramps presents a major safety risk and is common during overnight hours.

Students are asked to choose one of Pennsylvania’s interstate corridors where truck parking is a common issue and develop a new approach to increase commercial truck parking availability in the area as well as offset costs accumulated during construction.

Solutions are required to consider local ordinances and zoning laws for the area of choice, businesses interactions in development, community impact, restrooms and space for trucks that are typically between 70 and 80 feet in length.

Regional winners will be selected and invited to present their solutions to PennDOT Secretary and judges, who will then select a statewide winner.

The challenge is open to all students grades 9-12, regardless of their school’s learning model. The prize for the statewide winning team is $4,000.

A complete list of details including eligible highways for the challenge can be found here or at PennDOT.pa.gov/Innovation and clicking the Innovations Challenge button. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 27, 2023.