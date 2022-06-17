HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that they will be launching a new database that will provide enhanced transparency for customers when it comes to vehicle state inspections.

The database will show which vehicle inspection stations, inspectors, dealers, and issuing agents are under suspension for infractions of state inspection regulations and laws as well as contact violations.

“Vehicle inspections, license plate issuances, registration, and titling are an integral part of ensuring the safety and proper registration of all who travel our roadways, and consumers can use this new tool to help in making an informed decision about those services,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

The database consists of a daily up-to-date listing of all inspection stations, inspectors, dealers, and issuing agents within the commonwealth that have been suspended. Suspensions are imposed on a station or an inspector as a result of violations uncovered during audits or from investigations into complaints regarding either an inspection station or an inspector.

Suspensions imposed only affect their a business’s ability to perform vehicle safety and emission inspections. It does not affect the ability of the business’s ability to offer other services.

To view the inspection stations and inspectors that are currently suspended, click here. To view a list of dealers or issuing agents that are under inspection, click here.