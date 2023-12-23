(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– PennDOT announced this week they’re accepting applications for their paid internships and summer employment programs in northwest Pennsylvania.

PennDOT District 1 announced Tuesday they’re seeking college students for engineering and non-engineering positions at their office in Oil City along with temporary, seasonal positions located across the region.

PennDOT District 1 covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

Engineering students will have the opportunity to work on projects like inspecting construction work or assisting the design unit while non-engineering students are needed in administrative roles in the press office and district maintenance unit for roadway data collection.

PennDOT said applicants for positions at the District 1 office should choose Venango when completing an application for the following positions:

Applicants for students must have completed one year of post secondary school while student positions for county maintinance must have a high school diploma. All applicants must be 18 or older and have a valid PA class C driver’s license.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information along with statewide listings, visit the PennDOT website here.