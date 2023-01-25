(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have vehicle and speed restrictions on Wednesday due to the severity of the winter weather conditions.

According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on portions of Interstate 79, Interstate 80 and Interstate 376, with commercial vehicles in the right lane only.

The restrictions are in place on the following roadways:

I-79 from the beginning point in Erie County to the Cranberry Township area in Butler County;

I-80 from the Ohio state line in Mercer County to Exit 161 (Route 220.Route 26, Bellefonte) in Centre County; and

I-376 from the beginning point in Mercer County to Exit 48 (Route 151, Hopewell) in Beaver County.

A 45 mph speed limit reduction and and commercial vehicles in the right lane only, along with a Tier 1 restriction, is in place on Interstate 80 eastbound from the Interstate 79 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 123 (Route 970, Shawville) in Clearfield County.

Additional restrictions are in place in other parts of the state. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.