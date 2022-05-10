The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is making an effort to remind drivers of the Move Over Law and the importance of it amid National Police Week.

Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law requires all drivers approaching an emergency response area to move over or slow down to no more than 20 miles under the speed limit for all first responders. This includes police, fire, and ambulance crews, as well as, stopped tow trucks and maintenance vehicles.

Pennsylvania law enforcement emphasized the consequences that comes with not obeying the Move Over Law.

“The first offense can go up to a $500 fine. Then if you were to get convicted of that and end up having a second offense you go up to a $1,000 fine. A third offense could go up to a $2,000 fine with a 90-day license suspension,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Community Services Officer, Troop E Erie.

PennDOT recalled 155 first responders have lost their lives to drivers not obeying the law.