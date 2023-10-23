PennDOT and local safety partners teamed up to remind the public about the Move Over Law.

The operations supervisor of EmergyCare said the Move Over Law is not only in place for first responders, but construction workers as well.

Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move over to a lane farther away.

PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, EmergyCare, and other first responders are informing the public about moving over for emergency vehicles like police, fire or EMS.

The operations supervisor for EmergyCare said the law should be used everywhere from highways to rural roads, as lives are in danger everywhere if you are going too fast and not aware of your surroundings.

“People need to be aware of their surroundings and where they’re actually going to go and what the alternatives are. If there’s an accident, they want to get around it, but also if an ambulance or a fire truck’s coming on a street, they need to get where they’re going, and you need to do your due diligence to allow them that safe passage,” said Harry Latta, the operations supervisor of EmergyCare.

If merging into another lane is not possible, the law requires drivers to pass at a speed of no more than 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.