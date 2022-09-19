PennDOT is touting the safety of roundabouts using new statewide information.

The study focused on 36 roundabouts, including two in Erie County.

One of those roundabouts is the one at Routes 19 and 97 south of Waterford, the other is at Route 5 and Millfair Road in Fairview. The roundabouts were selected from across Pennsylvania and have at least three years of crash data from before and after they were built.

According to PennDOT, the study shows serious injuries were down by 76% where roundabouts replaced intersections; minor injuries were down by 22%; and crashes overall were down by 9%.

“Those minor crashes, we’ll see a little bump in those sometimes because people are adjusting to the way the roundabout functions. But no injuries and usually only minor property damage. So, much safer, much better than those head-ons and angled crashes that can sometimes lead to serious injuries,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT.

There was one fatality that happened at the Route 5 and Millfair Road roundabout in August of 2020.