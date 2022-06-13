HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on June 13 that all driver’s license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20, 2022 for Juneteenth National Freedom Day.

Customers can still access a variety of driver and vehicle services, such as publications and driver training manuals, through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

View the complete list of PennDOT driver’s license and photo center closings online, here.