PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – On Friday the United States Supreme Court stripped away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century.

The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

However, in Pennsylvania and many other states abortion and other related services may remain legal and available. In Pennsylvania, abortion remains legal despite Friday’s ruling.

The Pennsylvania abortion law is known as Statute 18 Chapter 32, also known as the “Abortion Control Act“

“It is the intention of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to protect hereby the life and health of the woman subject to abortion and to protect the life and health of the child subject to abortion. It is the further intention of the General Assembly to foster the development of standards of professional conduct in a critical area of medical practice, to provide for development of statistical data and to protect the right of the minor woman voluntarily to decide to submit to abortion or to carry her child to term. The General Assembly finds as fact that the rights and interests furthered by this chapter are not secure in the context in which abortion is presently performed.” Abortion Control Act

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Governor, both expressed support for maintaining Pennsylvania’s abortion law.

Shapiro’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, State Senator Doug Mastriano, has supported outlawing abortion in Pennsylvania if elected in November. Following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, Mastriano said the law was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”

The complete Abortion Control Act can be read online.

