Pennsylvania is getting ready for a huge increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the application window for groups hoping to build what’s needed to power those vehicles on Monday.

Beginning March 27, PennDOT will take applications for national electric vehicle infrastructure grants. About $56 million is being made available in this first round of funding.

The goal is to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations with round one focused on building alternative fuel corridors on interstates.