HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Meg Snead, the acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, receive texts saying their EBT card is about to expire.

When the recipient of this scam responds, they are asked to give out personal information.

Example of the scam text

“Do not fall victim to identity theft. If you have received unsolicited text messages asking you about your EBT benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam,” said Snead. “If you receive a suspicious text or call asking you for personal information, please inform the DHS fraud tipline immediately so DHS and other authorities can investigate.”

The Department of Human Services will never ask for information about an EBT card, SNAP, or any other public assistance program by way of unsolicited or random calls or texts. However, the DHS does send informational text messages to people who receive SNAP benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964.

Those text messages will not include the following:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,

A request for specific personal information, or

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance.