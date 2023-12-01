HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an alert after a recall was issued for children’s steel cups and sippy cups as their lead levels exceed federal content bans.

The cups subject to recall by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are as follows:

6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup 29218V06985 or 35719V06985 6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup 33020V06985 8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle 29218V06985 or 35719V06985

The numbers can be found on the bottom of the cups.

The double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green and navy colors with one of the following closures:

Silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle

Silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle

Silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap

The cups were sold nationwide at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores and online at Amazon.com, buybuybaby.com, and bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September 2022.

“Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “With a product that holds food or drink, like the recalled cups, there is an increased risk of lead getting from the product into the body. We want to get the recall message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Product recalls like these are just another example of why all children should be routinely screened for lead exposure.”

Seven reports of the bottles’ base breaking off exposing the solder dot were received. No injuries have been reported, according to the release.

Those who bought these cups should immediately stop using them. You can also contact Green Sprouts Inc. for store credit or a refund, though the company said they are contacting all known buyers.