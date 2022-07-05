A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license.

The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.

The bill would require antlerless deer licenses to be issued through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System.

Currently, those licenses are approved through the county treasurer or the person whose duties encompass those of a county treasurer.

The Game Commission says it supports the bill and is urging hunters to contact their local legislators to voice their support.

Senate Bill 431 was sponsored in December 2020 by State Senator Daniel Laughlin (R-Erie), the chair of the Game and Fisheries Committee. The bill was referred to the committee in March 2021.

“Without the Legislature taking action, no change to the process can be made,” said the Game Commission.

Pennsylvania’s 2022 Antlerless Deer License Application Schedule is as follows:

JULY 11, RESIDENTS.

JULY 18, NON-RESIDENTS.

AUG. 1, UNSOLD, 1ST ROUND.

AUG. 15, UNSOLD, 2nd ROUND.

SEPT. 12, OVER-THE-COUNTER SALES FOR WMUS WHERE LICENSES REMAIN.

Visit www.pgc.pa.gov for more details.