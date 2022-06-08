PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping licenses will go on sale June 13 with the license year beginning July 1.

General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.97 for nonresidents.

This year, for the first time, a discounted hunting license is available to Hunter-Trapper Education instructors. Instructors who are Pennsylvania residents now can purchase a general hunting license for just $1, plus $1.97 in administrative fees.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, there are a record number of bull elk tags, as well as seven weeks of archery deer hunting, a firearms deer season that includes the weekend after Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt black bears, more stocked pheasants than anywhere in the Northeast.

Resident senior hunters and furtakers ages 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97, or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges.

Like other hunters and trappers, seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017 are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.

Hunters once again this coming season may carry digital versions of their licenses in place of paper licenses. License buyers will be emailed a PDF version of their licenses, so long as they provide an email address in their online profile at HuntFishPA. This applies whether they buy licenses online or at an issuing agent. All documents will be emailed, except for harvest tags.

Deer, bear and turkey hunters, and those hunting or trapping in any other season where harvests must be tagged, must continue to carry paper harvest tags afield. No electronic harvest tags are being issued or authorized for use. And all paper licenses and permits that are carried afield must be signed.

Those who plan on hunting big game or bobcats, or trapping bobcats, fishers or otters must plan ahead of time to be sure that they are in possession of their harvest tags prior to hunting or trapping those species. All harvest tags will be mailed to those who purchase their licenses online.

A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.

As for the upcoming seasons, once again this year, additional hunting will be offered on three Sundays: Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27. They’re open for all species that are in season, except turkeys and migratory game birds.

A total of 178 licenses are available for Pennsylvania elk hunters, which includes a record 60 bull tags, spread out across three seasons.

The archery-only elk season which runs from Sept. 10-24, offers 14 antlered and 15 antlerless licenses; the one-week general season set for Oct. 31-Nov. 5 offers 31 antlered and 70 antlerless licenses; and the late season that runs from Dec. 31-Jan. 7 offers 15 antlered and 33 antlerless licenses.

Licenses are awarded by lottery. License applications can be submitted online or at any license issuing agent. A separate application, costing $11.97, is needed for each season. Hunters wishing to apply for all three pay $35.91. In each drawing, season-specific bonus points are awarded to those who aren’t drawn.

The deadline to apply for an elk license is July 31.

Many hunters who regularly buy their licenses as soon as sales begin are motivated by securing a Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit, which are available in limited numbers and enable holders to harvest antlerless deer in any established deer season.

Buying early also helps ensure hunters won’t miss their opportunity to apply for an antlerless deer license.

A resident Pennsylvanian who buys their 2022-23 hunting license is eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 11. Nonresidents can apply July 18. And a second round in which a hunter can receive a second antlerless deer license begins Aug. 1 for Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) where licenses remain. And if licenses still remain, a third round begins Aug. 15. Over-the-counter sales begin Sept. 12 in all WMUs where licenses remain.

Hunters statewide now can hold up to six unfilled antlerless deer licenses.

A total of 948,000 antlerless deer licenses are available, up from 925,000 last year. And the continuation of concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer during the duration of the firearms deer season gives hunters in much of the state additional time to fill their tags.

New this year, starting in November hunters can also get Agricultural Deer Permits, previously known as “red tag” permits, through the online licensing system. Cost of the permits is $1.97, which covers administrative fees associated with the license system.

Further details are outlined in the Hunting & Trapping Digest.

Hunting licenses can be purchased online at https://huntfish.pa.gov. Just create an account or log into one you previously created to purchase all the licenses you need. A map to locate a license issuing agent near you can be found on the Licenses and Permits page at www.pgc.pa.gov.