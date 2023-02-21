HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Amid a six week stalemate Pennsylvania lawmakers returned to the state capitol in Harrisburg for a special session on Tuesday.

Late Monday night, House Speaker Mark Rozzi sent members a list of “Rozzi rules” that have been in development for several weeks. It’s not known at this time whether those rules will pass.

What is known is that three Democrats will be sworn in to the House on Tuesday after winning special elections earlier this year to fill vacant seats. Those special election victories give Democrats a 102-101 majority, which is the first time in 12 years that Democrats will control the House chamber.

Rozzi has sworn that while he is Speaker the first and only thing he will focus on is passing a law that would create a constitutional amendment to allow survivors of alleged childhood sexual assault to sue their alleged abusers beyond the statute of limitations.

Whether Rozzi remains Speaker after this week’s special session remains to be seen.