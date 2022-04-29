(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Friday, April 29 that the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) would be extended.

The program will remain open until May 20, 2022, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania DHS.

LIHEAP is an emergency and seasonal program designed to assist low-income families pay their heating bills in three different ways: cash grants, crisis grants, and crisis interface.

Below is more information on each type of grant:

Cash Grants: income eligible households who have home heating responsibility. Customers do not need to be facing termination for this grant. Range from $500-$1500. Crisis Grants: income eligible households whose heating service is turned off, about to be turned off or off due to lack of fuel. Customers must be considered in immediate need. Range from $25-$1200 Crisis Interface: repair or replacement of broken or inoperable heating system(s).

Households may be eligible for all three types of LIHEAP assistance, according to the news release.

Patrick Cicero, Acting Consumer Advocate, urged all Pennsylvanians who need help with their bills to reach out to their utility company and apply for LIHEAP.

“We are pleased that the Department of Human Services has agreed to extend the LIHEAP program for two additional weeks. This will allow households that are struggling to pay their home energy bills the opportunity to get some much needed assistance.” Patrick Cicero, Acting Consumer Advocate.

Universal Service Programs

Utility companies have programs that are designed to assist eligible customers with their bills each month.

Budget Billing: divides total annual energy costs evenly over 12 months

Payment Agreements: agreement between the customer and the utility company to pay the outstanding bill after its due date but before the date of the next bill

Customer Assistance Program (CAP): payment assistance that provides a lower monthly bill and may forgive past due balances

Low Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP): helps reduce energy use and lower energy bills through free efficiency, conservation and weatherization after a home energy audit is complete

For more information about the LIHEAP program, click here.