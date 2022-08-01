PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery’s website saw record traffic on Friday night as residents made last-minute attempts to purchase a $1.337 billion Mega Millions ticket.

According to a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Lottery, the lottery website saw an estimated 1,700% traffic increase on the Draw Game purchasing site Friday.

Some users experienced an outage on the website Friday prior to the $1.337 billion Mega Millions drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery website was working, however because of Friday’s large Mega Millions jackpot a record number of players logged on to palottery.com and the website experienced record traffic, and therefore some players received intermittent error messages. Ewa Swope, Pennsylvania Lottery Press Secretary

Some users who attempted to purchase an online lottery ticket through the Pennsylvania Lottery were met with an “Error 502” showing that the host site was down. Some users on social media started reporting an outage as early as 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The website showed the server reported a “bad gateway error” and to try again in a few minutes.

A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Lottery officials had estimated the winning take at $1.28 billion, but revised the number up to $1.337 billion on Saturday.

The total prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.