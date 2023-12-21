PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man was charged for allegedly buying wheelchair-accessible vehicles, selling them, but never delivering them — amassing $2.5 million in fraud.

Edward Scott Rock, 47, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with mail and wire fraud for conducting a non-delivery scheme where he accepted payment for vehicles that he never delivered to 120 buyers, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced.

According to Romero, the indictment alleged that Rock bought used vehicles at auctions between 2019 and 2023 and listed them for sale on the Internet. The majority of the vehicles were accessible vehicles equipped for wheelchair users or people with disabilities.

Rock allegedly signed bills of sale for the vehicles and accepted the payment but never delivered the vehicles as agreed upon. Rock defrauded approximately 120 people across 36 states for more than $2.5 million, the release for the DOJ shows.

Prosecutors said that approximately two-thirds of Rock’s victims had a physical or mobility disability, were over the age of 65, or were businesses that provided transportation services to the disabled and elderly.

Rock allegedly sold the same vehicle multiple times on several occasions. Prosecutors said he would sell a vehicle online, take payment, and then list it again, and again accept payment.

According to Romero, In one instance, Rock agreed to sell a wheelchair-accessible 2017 Ford T150 van to 13 different buyers over 11 months between February 2022 and January 2023. Despite accepting 13 payments from 13 different buyers and collecting over $260,000 all for the same vehicle, Rock only delivered the vehicle to one buyer — without a proper title.

If convicted, Rock faces a maximum possible sentence of 170 years’ imprisonment, a 5-year period of supervised release, a $2,750,000 fine, and restitution and forfeiture