FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man was killed in a plane crash over the weekend in Jenks Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Dec. 29 at 8:58 p.m., PSP was notified of a plane crash on Buzzard Swamp Road where, through investigation, it was discovered that John Burley, 59, had died. PSP has ruled the death as accidental.

Everything Ice INC., Burley’s business, shared a Facebook post about the passing. In the post, the company describes Burley as its leader, friend, owner and patriarch.

The investigation is on-going and being handled by the National Transportation Safety Board.