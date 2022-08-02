HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County.

According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old John Thomas Green, III, of Pennsylvania, was driving north when the 2004 Toyota Highlander left the road and rolled several times.

Green was thrown from the car and pronounced dead when EMS arrived at the crash.

The reason Green left the road is still unknown, and the crash is under investigation.