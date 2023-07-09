(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Which state is the best when it comes to fishing and how do they rank in order? A recent study examining just that was just released with Pennsylvania ranking in the top half.

A recent study from the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, FishingBooker, released its most recent ranking of the best spots to fish at in the United States based on 17 different criteria.

While it may not be the top spot, Pennsylvania still came out ranked in the top half of states at 24th overall ahead of states like Texas and California. Pennsylvnia did however recieve a perfect 10 out of 10 for Angler Recommendation for Fishing.

Each of the 17 criteria for the study was divided into four different categories including anglers’ interest, facilities, financial and geography.

Five of the criteria were based on FishingBooker’s internal data from hundreds of thousands of fishing trips, reviews, and reports in the past year with the other 12 coming from data sources available to the public. Each state was then given a score of 1-10 with some criteria given more based on their significance.

The top 25 best fishing states are as follow:

=1. Florida

=1. Michigan

3. Delaware

4. Alaska

5. Hawaii

=6. Maine

=6. Maryland

8. Rhode Island

9. Louisiana

10. Wisconsin

=11. Georgia

=11. South Carolina

13. Massachusetts

14. North Carolina

15. Ohio

16. Minnesota

17. New Jersey

18. Arkansas

19. Virginia

20. New York

21. Oklahoma

=22. Missouri

=22. Illinois

24. Pennsylvania

25. Connecticut

The full rankings along with the full study, their methods and key takeaways are available online here.