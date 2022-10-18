HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the combined total revenue that was generated from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests during the month of September.

The revenue totaled $448,475,624, which was an increase of 7.89% compared to September 2021.

More information regarding the gaming revenue can be found here.

The sources of gaming revenue include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests, and video gaming terminals (VGT).

All of these sources are regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.