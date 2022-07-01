(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced on July 1 that Pennsylvania ended its fiscal year some $5.6 billion (13.2%) above its estimate in general fund revenue.

General fund revenue is generated through sales tax, personal income tax, corporation tax, inheritance tax, realty transfer tax, and other taxes for things like cigarettes, alcoholic beverages and gaming.

Sales tax was $1.1 billion (or 8.7%) more than expected, collecting a total of 13.9 billion throughout the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Personal income tax was $2.4 billion (14.9%) more than expected. A total of $18.1 billion was collected via personal income tax throughout the fiscal year.

The corporation tax was $1.7 billion (29.2%) more than expected. A total of $7.3 billion was collected throughout the year.

Inheritance tax revenue was $173 million (12.6%) more than expected. The total collected from inheritance tax was $1.6 billion throughout the year.

The realty transfer tax was $164.2 million (24%) more than expected. A total of $847.1 million was collected throughout the year.

Other general fund tax revenue (for cigarettes and such) was $21.1 million (1.2%) more than expected. Those taxes collected $1.7 billion for the year.

Non-tax revenue totaled $4.6 billion for the year. That’s $117.2 million (2.6%) more than expected.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The motor license fund collections (not part of the general fund) were $37.4 million (1.3%) more than expected. That revenue (a total of $2.9 billion for the year) includes the gas and diesel taxes, and license, fine and fee revenues.