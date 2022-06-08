HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved to bills that lawmakers say will expand training opportunities for cosmetology and barber students.

Senate Bills 1196 and 1197 amend the Barbers’ License Law and the Cosmetology Law, respectively, to allow enrolled students to earn course credit and gain experience working in local salons and barber shops.

To qualify, the student must be supervised by a licensed professional and inform the client they are a student.

“This legislation is a win-win-win all around for students, career technology centers (CTCs) and salon and barbershop owners,” Sen. Scott Martin said. “Students gain practical knowledge and businesses find and train prospective employees, which is paramount during this persistent labor shortage our nation is experiencing. I thank my colleagues for supporting this commonsense bill.”

The bills now move to the House of Representatives for consideration.