(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has deployed PA Task Force 1, sending dozens of people to Florida to help with Hurricane Idalia response and recovery efforts.

PA Task Force 1 left Philadelphia earlier this week to assist Florida communities recovering from Hurricane Idalia. The team includes 45 rescue specialists and two K9s.

They are currently responding in Taylor County, Florida, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge IV told Nexstar’s 28/22 News that he and two other members of the Scranton Fire Department are headed to Florida.

The Philadelphia Fire Department posted on X Thursday pictures of the task force getting ready to deploy.

Earlier this month, members of PA Task Force 1 deployed to Maui to help assist federal search and rescue efforts from the deadly wildfires that killed over 100 people.

PA-TF1, coordinated through the Philadelphia Fire Department, is one of 28 FEMA teams available nationwide.

To become involved with PA-TF1, you need to be part of either the sponsoring agency (Philadelphia Fire Department) or a participating agency such as one of the other fire departments or other organizations that support the team.