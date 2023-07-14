(WHTM) – As the Pennsylvania state budget hangs in the balance, so do thousands of college students and their families.

That’s because funding for state-related universities hasn’t yet been approved. abc27 spoke with a Pitt parent about this.

As a father of four, Eric Fillman knows how important planning ahead is, especially when it comes to his kids’ education.

“We’ve put four through college,” said Fillman.

That includes his youngest daughter Elizabeth, an engineering student at the University of Pittsburgh. From the moment she was born, Fillman had to plan to fund her higher education.

Fillman said, “We are a family that fortunately, because of the 529 money, got kinda ahead of the cost of education curve.”

Now, two years into Fillman’s daughter’s education that funding has gone flat.

Similar to millions of other families, Fillman plans to offset the cost with loans, potentially more than he bargained for.

“This has the potential to double the amount of loans we expect to take, and doubling is a lot. That could be going from $25k to $50k just for our family,” said Fillman.

That’s because money for Pitt, Penn State, Temple, and Lincoln is state-funded.

It’s a bill that’s part of the budget process, that requires a two-thirds vote in the legislature to pass and a handful of House Republicans are voting no.

“Our friends on the other side of the aisle simply say the status quo is good enough, let’s just fund it,” said Rep. Brian Cutler (R-Lancaster County.)

Rep. Matthew Bradford (D-Montgomery County) said, “And every member needs to consider what the impact of their vote will be today. Will they play politics with student tuition?”

Republicans say they’re upset state universities won’t promise to freeze tuition while Democrats say holding back dollars used to offset tuition for in-state students isn’t logical and parents say enough is enough.

“These are not faceless institutions, they are real families being affected by real financial hardship,” stated Fillman.