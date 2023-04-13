The Pennsylvania State Police announced its quarterly drug seizure haul on Thursday.
From Jan. 1 to March 31, troopers seized about $16 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the big-ticket seizures in the first quarter:
- In terms of street value, cocaine seizures amounted to more than $5 million
- Processed marijuana seizures topped $4.5 million
- Methamphetamine seizures were worth more than an estimated $1.2 million