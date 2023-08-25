(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police welcomed 50 new troopers into their ranks this week after graduating from the State Police Academy.

State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris announced Friday that the cadets of the academy’s 167th graduating class will report to their respective troops on September 5.

Five cadets also received special awards and recognitions they earned in different categories, including leadership, marksmanship, physical skills, academics and overall performance

“These women and men completed one of the nation’s most comprehensive and intense basic training courses and are now prepared to join the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Paris. “The 167th Cadet Class exemplifies the Academy’s commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to the continued safety and security of Pennsylvania.”

Five new troopers will be coming to Troop E — which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties with stations in Meadville, Corry, Erie, Girard, Franklin and Warren.

The full list of graduates with their assigned troop is available on the PSP website along with more information on joining the police force.