(WHTM) – Republican Pennsylvania State Representative Craig Williams (Delaware/Chester) has announced he is running for Attorney General.

A United States Marine Corps veteran, Williams flew 56 combat missions during the Gulf War and was “personally decorated 11 times, including twice for acts of Valor in combat.” He served as a Chief Prosecutor for the largest base in the Marine Corps and served as legal counsel for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Pennsylvania needs an Attorney General who focuses on prosecution, not political

posturing,” Williams said in his campaign announcement on Tuesday. “Our seniors, children, and hardworking citizens deserve a better quality of life. Prosecuting violent criminals, drug dealers, crooked politicians, and crimes against the vulnerable are my goals. I am a lifelong Republican who can win next November. Furthermore, our Attorney General should have allegiance to the United States and Pennsylvania Constitutions, never to special interests. I will campaign with grassroots volunteers while others rely on political insiders in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. Their strategy loses elections time after time, and this next election is crucial for Republicans. We must win. And I win.”

Williams also serves on several House committees; the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities, Subcommittee on Utilities; Human Services, Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol; and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness, Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities.

In December 2022, Williams was named as one of three impeachment managers in the case against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner after the State House impeached the Democratic prosecutor over policies some lawmakers say have led to a rise in crime.

A trial was never held against Krasner despite taxpayers footing a $2.8 million bill. Williams appealed a decision by Commonwealth Court to toss the case saying the impeachment was not “a sidseshow.”

“I believe most people in the state want us to expend whatever resources are necessary to effectuate prosecution,” said Williams.

State Rep. Jared Solomon was also named an impeachment manager and is also running for Attorney General as a Democrat.

Williams, a member of the State House since 2021, is the third Republican to enter the 2024 race joining York County District Attorney Dave Sunday and former Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland on the Republican race.

Democrats who have declared their candidacies include State Rep. Jared Solomon (D), former public defender Keir Bradford-Grey (D), former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan (D), current Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, and former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (D).

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry told a state Senate committee that she does not plan to run for office in 2024. She was appointed after Josh Shapiro was elected Governor in 2022. She previously served as First Deputy Attorney General under Shapiro after serving in the Westmoreland County and Bucks County District Attorney’s offices.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Attorney General election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.