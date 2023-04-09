(WHTM) – On This Week in Pennsylvania, State Representative Justin Fleming (D-Dauphin) joins James Crummel to discuss the latest in Pennsylvania politics.

Fleming currently sits on the Local Government, Appropriations, Child & Youth, and Aging & Older Adult Services committees in the Pennsylvania House.

This week in Pennsylvania politics, Governor Josh Shapiro attended the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s annual luncheon where farmers shared their needs and concerns in Pennsylvania’s largest industry.

The Governor also visited first responders in Altoona and Lancaster this week to discuss how his budget will help fund firefighters, ambulance companies, and other first responders.

At the capitol, lawmakers this week have proposed bills to move all commonwealth operations to 100% renewable energy, ban drag shows in public places, and cover expenses for high school student’s AP exams.

We’re also joined by analysts Chris Nicholas of Eagle Consulting and Brittany Crampsie of Brit Crampsie Communications.