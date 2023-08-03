(WHTM) – Pennsylvania wants its farmers to go green and it’s providing $13 million to help them do that.

Starting Monday, farmers will be able to apply for a tax credit that could give them $250,000 over seven years.

That money would go to help them buy special equipment that’s better for the environment.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture hopes this will also boost farm sustainability.

Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said, “That can be something like a covered manure storage building, that can be fencing that keeps cattle out of a stream, it can be equipment that helps you plant cover crops instead of plowing everything under and leaving that dirt unexposed to wash off in a storm.”

You can find more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.