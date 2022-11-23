(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species.

Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.”

The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in height and “once established it will displace native vegetation.” due to being highly adaptable since it can thrive in different environments.

The ban on sales is expected to begin in early 2023 giving a grace period for retailers.

The decision came after a meeting by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee, which ruled the Chinese, European, and Border privets, in addition to burning bush, would be banned for sale as Class B noxious weeds.

In Pennsylvania weeds are distinguished in three classes:

Class A Noxious Weed

Is established in Pennsylvania

Is geographically limited

Is intended to be eradicated

Class B Noxious Weed

Is widely established in Pennsylvania

Cannot feasibly be eradicated

Class C Noxious Weed

Is not known to exist in Pennsylvania

Poses a potential threat if introduced into the Commonwealth

Is listed on the Federal Noxious Weed List

There are more than two dozen plants classified as a Class B noxious week in Pennsylvania. There are 19 classified as Class A and only one plant, the water soldier, is classified as Class C.

There are approximately 140 invasive plants that the Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council has identified as “having the greatest current or potential negative impacts.”